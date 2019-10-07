FG validates safety environment policy

…As Borno raises health concerns over Maiduguri’s congestion

By Chris Ochayi

The Federal government has authenticated sanitary policy aimed to restore quality environment that is safe and healthy for the people.

The policy covered sanitation issues, which include excrete disposal, solid waste management, pest and vector control, food sanitation and hygiene education across various sectors.

Speaking at the validation workshop in Abuja, The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Mrs. Ibukun Odusote explained that the policy also covered sectors such as schools, homes, markets and abattoirs, while action plan provides the operational frameworks for its implementation.

Mrs. Odusote recalled that, the current national environmental sanitation policy, guidelines and action plan were developed, approved by FEC and launched by Mr. President in 2005 to address the sanitation challenges confronting the country in a holistic manner.

Represented by the Director, Environmental Assessment in the ministry, Mr, John Alonge, the Permanent Secretary said, “The policy covered sanitation issues such as excrete disposal, solid waste management, pest and vector control, food sanitation and hygiene education across various sectors.

According to her, “However, after 14 years of implementation and in view of emerging situation challenges and innovations in addressing them, it has become imperative to review and update the 2005 documents to meet the present needs and challenges.

“Consequently, my ministry in 2018 organized a 2-day workshop for stakeholders to review these documents and make relevant comments and inputs for their update. I am please to inform you that all your contributions have been captured in the revised documents that are before you today for validation.”

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Environment, Alhaji Yahaya Mohammed Dankole, said waste dumps have taken over the Maiduguri metropolis fueling imminent outbreak of diseases in the city.

He said the metropolis was overcrowded following avalanche of people fleeing into the city from Boko Haram terrorists ravaged areas of the state.

Alhaji Dankole alerted the state was experiencing tumultuous environmental challenge due to activities of insurgents.

He regretted that because of the huge population, illegal dumping of waste within the city have become regular occurrence which according to him posing serious threat to the health of the residents.

Alhaji Dankole said the insecurity situation in the state has forced some many people to leave their rural communities to take refuge in the city, adding, “Over 80 percent of the entire population of Borno State people are now living in Maiduguri city.

Determined to address the hazard posed by refuse dumps, Dankole said the State Government has concluded plans to reintroduce monthly environmental sanitation exercise in the state.

According to hi m, As regard to that, that is why I came by myself all the way from Borno State to attend this event. The document to be validate today is is going to go a long way in assisting us to formulate a policy at the state level that would stand the taste of time. It is going to help us in formulating what will give us headway in trying to clear all our waste disposal issues in the state.

“We are having a lot of challenges and that is why as at now we are receiving a policy in the open that the state government is trying to reintroduce monthly environmental sanitation exercise in Borno State, starting from next month.

“Every first Saturday of the month is going to be earmarked as environmental sanitation day. The first one we are trying to kick-start is from November 2, 2019 God’s willing.

“This is definitely going to help us to minimize the waste issue in the state. all and sundry, every stakeholder will be invited. All the ward heads, village heads, Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, are all going to be stakeholders in this exercise.

“They are going to be invited to participate in this monthly exercise. And we are just trying to see to that fact that all dumping of refuse illegally within the city will be addressed and it will become the thing of the past.

He said the state government was considering sending an executive bill to the State House of assembly in order to give the exercise legal backing but the environment sanitation exercise will commence in the interim.

Vanguard