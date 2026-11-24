By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the posting of CP Usman Sheikh Adamu as the new Commissioner of Police for Zamfara State.

The deployment was approved following an interview session at the commission’s corporate headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, presided over by a board member, Justice Paul Adamu Galumje (JSC, rtd), on behalf of the Chairman, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd).

In a statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Torty Njoku, the PSC said the new commissioner was charged to demonstrate professionalism and neutrality in the discharge of his duties, particularly as the country prepares for the 2027 general elections.

According to the statement, Adamu was also tasked with addressing the security challenges confronting Zamfara State and prioritising public safety.

Before his new appointment, Adamu served as Area Commander, Jos Metro, Plateau State Command; Area Commander in Yobe State; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Plateau State; and Commissioner of Police, SERVICOM, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

An alumnus of the University of Maiduguri, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Linguistics, Adamu joined the Nigeria Police Force on June 10, 1994, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

The commission said the approval had been communicated to the Inspector-General of Police through a letter signed by its Secretary, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani.