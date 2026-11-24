…Plans over 10 regional offices ahead of Yuletide

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has launched a nighttime waste evacuation operation across the state to tackle mounting refuse heaps and restore environmental sanitation ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The exercise, which commenced on Monday night, began along the Isheri–Igando–LASU–Iba corridor, with sanitation teams and heavy-duty equipment deployed to clear identified waste black spots.

LAWMA’s Acting Managing Director, Olajuwon Akinyemi, led the operation at Igando Bus Stop alongside the Acting Executive Director of Operations, Olorunwa Tijani, and the Executive Director of Finance, Kunle Adebiyi.

Speaking during the exercise, Akinyemi said the nighttime evacuation would be extended to other major entry routes and high-traffic corridors, including Ojota–Ikorodu Road, Mushin–Moshalashi axis and Lekki–Ajah corridor.

He said the operation was aimed at restoring Lagos’s environmental appeal and providing a cleaner and healthier atmosphere for residents and visitors expected in the state during the busy December holiday season.

To prevent cleared locations from becoming refuse dumps again, the agency said it was partnering with traditional institutions across the state to strengthen community monitoring and enforcement.

Beyond the immediate clean-up exercise, Akinyemi announced plans to establish more than 10 regional offices across Lagos as part of efforts to decentralise the authority’s operations.

He described the restructuring as non-negotiable, saying the regional offices would improve operational coordination, bring waste management services closer to communities, strengthen accountability and ensure faster responses to sanitation challenges.

The LAWMA boss appealed to residents to remain patient with the state government as it works to address waste management challenges across the metropolis.

He also urged residents to promptly report service failures by Private Sector Participation (PSP) waste operators through the authority’s official communication channels to enable it to enforce compliance.