By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation (MDPCO) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of promoting political violence to intimidate opposition parties and Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections, following the killing of six people in an attack on members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Delta State.

The organisation said the attack on the campaign entourage of former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, exposed the dangers of allowing political violence to flourish ahead of the elections, warning that it could undermine peaceful electoral competition.

In a statement by its Director of Strategic Communications, Richard Nnanna Ihediwa, the MDPCO condemned the November 23 incident, alleging that APC agents were responsible for the attack in Delta State.

It warned that the incident could be part of a broader attempt to deploy armed thugs against opposition parties and frustrate the conduct of peaceful elections.

The organisation said, “This APC’s resort to killing before the 2027 general elections raises apprehension of a bigger design to use armed thugs to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens apparently with the aim to frustrate the smooth conduct of the elections.”

It recalled President Bola Tinubu’s remark to his supporters ahead of the 2023 elections that political power was not served in a restaurant and urged them to ‘at all cost, fight for it, grab it, snatch it and run with it.’

The campaign organisation also cited an alleged threat by Edo State APC Chairman, Jarret Tenebe, to invoke the power of AK-47 against anyone who opposed the party’s plan to secure Tinubu’s re-election, accusing the ruling party of failing to condemn the statement.

It further alleged that opposition parties had suffered attacks in Sokoto, Kebbi, Edo, Lagos, Cross River, Kaduna and Kano states, describing the latest incident in Delta as part of a disturbing pattern.

The MDPCO accused the APC leadership of failing to take decisive action against members allegedly involved in political violence, warning that its silence could further embolden those responsible.

“This deafening silence and apparent reluctance to demand accountability deepen public apprehension and clears every doubt that the APC is not ready for a free fair, credible and peaceful democratic competition,” it said.

The organisation warned that Nigerians would not accept the use of violence or insecurity as instruments of electoral conquest, insisting that political parties must respect citizens’ freedom to choose their leaders.

It declared that the resort to violence would not alter what it described as Nigerians’ determination to vote the APC out of power.

“The resort to violence will not save the President from obvious defeat in January,” the organisation said.

It demanded an immediate end to what it described as attempts to suppress democratic participation, while urging Nigerians to support its principal, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), whom it said would reset the country through a government committed to transparency, security and citizens’ welfare.