By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi Central has recorded a defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the resignation of a prominent APC chieftain, Hon. Umar Kareem, popularly known as Kasco.

Kareem, from Odenk Upogoro Ward in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State, announced his resignation from the ruling party in a letter addressed to the APC ward chairman.

In the letter, made public on Tuesday, he said his resignation took immediate effect.

He explained that the decision followed extensive consultations, careful consideration and an assessment of his political journey, personal convictions and future aspirations.

Kareem said he had remained loyal and committed to the APC over the years, contributing his time, resources and efforts to the growth and development of the party.

However, he said his decision to leave was informed by his belief that political participation should be based on mutual respect, fairness, recognition, inclusiveness and a genuine sense of belonging.

“I firmly believe that political participation should be anchored on mutual respect, fairness, recognition, inclusiveness and a genuine sense of belonging,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to the APC for the relationships he built and experiences gained during his membership, while wishing the party’s leadership well.

Kareem’s defection to the PDP comes amid political realignments in Kogi Central ahead of future electoral contests.