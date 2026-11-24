The Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, Jaro Movudu Egbo, has described the violence involving Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and his supporters as a reprisal, accusing the senator’s men of killing community members before the incident escalated.

Egbo, who had earlier been accused by Omo-Agege of masterminding an alleged assassination attempt on the senator, denied the allegation, claiming that the violence was triggered by the killing of the community’s president-general and other residents.

Speaking on Channels Television on Tuesday, the council chairman alleged that Omo-Agege’s supporters fired the first shots, killing members of the community where the senator held his campaign rally.

He said the incident was a sad development, extending condolences to victims on both sides of the violence, regardless of their political affiliations.

“Let me express my sincere condolences to all those who lost their lives yesterday on both sides. Most of them know to me. They are my friends. Whether they are working for NDC or APC, nobody’s life is worth the ambition of anybody, and it was a sad day yesterday,” he said.

Egbo alleged that Omo-Agege had made provocative remarks against him during his campaign visit to the community, claiming that the senator allegedly incited his supporters before they opened fire.

He said he was not present at the venue when the campaign took place, as he was in his office, but alleged that Omo-Agege abused him while addressing residents and subsequently riled up his supporters.

“But when he was leaving, he riled up the people. He gave instructions to his boys, and then they gunned down the president-general of the community and then shut other people down. It was that death that brought that anger,” Egbo alleged.

The council chairman described the subsequent violence as a reprisal for the killing, claiming that the community was angered by the death of its leader and other innocent residents.

“What happened yesterday was a reprisal action to answer to the unjust killing of the president and two other onlookers who were innocent,” he said.

Reacting to Omo-Agege’s claim that he was targeted for assassination, Egbo questioned the presence of firearms at the senator’s campaign rally, alleging that his supporters were armed.

“At the end of it all, he came to TV and was saying that they wanted to kill him. You don’t go to campaign rallies with AK-47. You don’t go to campaign rallies with pump-action rifles. What are you going to use them for?” he asked.

Egbo further questioned why supporters attending a political rally would be carrying weapons, alleging that the firearms were used against members of the community.

“The people that are going to vote for you, you want to kill them?” he said.

His allegations come amid conflicting accounts of the violence, with Omo-Agege accusing Egbo of orchestrating an assassination attempt against him during his campaign visit to Delta community. The incident reportedly left four people dead and several others injured.