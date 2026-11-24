By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — The Labour Party (LP) in Abia State has denied any political alliance between Governor Alex Otti and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North Senatorial District, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party also urged Kalu to desist from what it described as attempts to impose a political coalition on it, insisting that it was not interested in any alliance with the All Progressives Congress (APC) or any other party for the Abia North senatorial seat.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Emenike Iroegbu, stated this following the dismantling of a billboard bearing the portraits of Otti and Kalu in Arochukwu Local Government Area.

Iroegbu said the billboard, titled ‘Coalition of Choice’, was intended to create the impression of a political alliance between the governor and the senator, insisting that no such arrangement existed.

The billboard was reportedly dismantled over concerns that it could mislead the public and for allegedly failing to comply with statutory outdoor advertising regulations.

The party condemned its erection, describing it as an attempt to misinform voters in Abia North.

Iroegbu said, “We have made it categorically clear that the Labour Party in Abia State is neither in talks nor in any form of political coalition with the APC or any other political party.

“The Labour Party in Abia State has no coalition with any party as regards Abia North Senatorial Seat, and it is wrong for individuals or groups to erect billboards misinforming our people about a coalition when there is none.

“We call on Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to stop trying to force a coalition on the Labour Party. Our party is not interested in any coalition for the Abia North senatorial seat.”

He further alleged that Kalu was seeking to associate himself politically with Governor Otti ahead of the 2027 elections, adding that the Labour Party would not allow the public to be misled.

The party commended the Abia State Signages and Advertising Agency (ABSSAA) for removing the billboard, stressing that public communication materials must comply with relevant regulatory requirements.

Iroegbu also disclosed that the party had a substantive senatorial candidate for Abia North, Chief David Onuoha Bourdex.

He said the party would not allow what it described as misleading political narratives to confuse its supporters across Arochukwu, Bende, Isuikwuato, Ohafia and Umunneochi local government areas.