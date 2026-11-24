Abdulaziz Yari

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Director-General of President Bola Tinubu’s Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, has urged voters in Zamfara State to support All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates at all levels in the 2027 general elections.

Yari made the appeal on Monday at the flag-off of the re-election campaign of Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, in Talata Mafara, headquarters of Talata Mafara Local Government Area.

The event attracted supporters from the 14 local government areas of the state, including party faithful, women and youth groups, traditional leaders and other political stakeholders.

Addressing the gathering, Yari, a former governor of Zamfara State and senator representing Zamfara West, said voting for the APC at all levels, from the presidency to the state Houses of Assembly, would enable the state to benefit from federal government projects, appointments and other interventions.

He argued that Zamfara could not afford to remain in opposition in 2027, urging residents to align with the ruling party at the federal level.

“I urge you, the good people of Zamfara, to vote for APC from top to bottom in 2027. Vote for President Tinubu, vote for Governor Lawal, vote for our senators, House of Representatives members and State Assembly members. That is the only way Zamfara will move forward,” Yari said.

He also urged voters to support Tinubu’s re-election bid, describing the President as the candidate capable of driving development in the North-West and the country.

Yari said the Tinubu administration had demonstrated commitment to addressing insecurity, reviving the economy, improving infrastructure and repositioning the country for sustainable growth.

He noted that the North-West, which had experienced years of banditry, kidnapping and economic challenges, needed sustained investment in security and development.

“President Tinubu is the only candidate who, if given a second mandate, will develop the North-West and the country at large. He has the vision, the experience and the political will to take Nigeria to the next level. We must give him our full support,” he said.

Yari called on Zamfara residents to give Tinubu substantial electoral support in 2027, as they did in 2023, to enable him to complete his reform agenda.

He also canvassed support for Governor Lawal’s second-term ambition, saying the governor needed the backing of residents to consolidate his administration’s Rescue Zamfara Agenda.

According to him, cooperation between the Federal Government and the Zamfara State Government would accelerate development in security, job creation, education, healthcare and infrastructure.

The campaign launch was attended by APC stakeholders, government officials, members of the state executive council, federal and state lawmakers, local government chairmen, women and youth groups, and party supporters.