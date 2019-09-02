Dino denies rumoured step down, vows to oust gov. Bello

By Arogbonlo Israel

Ahead of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primary slated for Tuesday, 3rd September, Kogi State Governorship aspirant under the PDP, Dino Melaye has denounced claims that he has stepped down from the gubernatorial race.

In a video made on his official Twitter page, Senator Dino Melaye enjoined all his supporters to disregard the rumors while vowing to clinch PDP’s ticket and to oust the incumbent Governor, Yahaya Bello in the forthcoming governorship polls in Kogi state.

Read the tweet below:

Step down 4 who? Dog no dey eat Kola… Burger no be monkey food. No shaking I dey gidigba. pic.twitter.com/zAZgM6sCap — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) September 2, 2019

A statement by Gideon Ayodele, his media aide, on Monday, said those carrying the rumour only wanted to frustrate him from emerging the candidate of the PDP.

He said, “This is a propaganda that holds no water. We are ready to take the mantle of leadership through a purposive leadership and nothing can stop us.”

Ayodele further urged all the PDP delegates to come out en mass tomorrow (Tuesday) and vote Dino Melaye as the flag-bearer of the PDP in the forthcoming November 16 election in the state.

It would be recalled that the embattled Senator had earlier denied an allegation levied against on Thursday, 27 August, where he was reportedly planning to become the running mate to Captain Idris Wada, a former governor of the state, who is seeking to clinch the PDP ticket ahead of the election.

Vanguard