S/Africa Unrest: NiDCOM advises Nigerians to be cautious

NIDCOM chair/CEO, Abike Dabiri-Erewa

By Emmanuel Okogba

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has appealed to all Nigerians living in South Africa to strictly adhere to the safety advisory issued by the Nigerian Consulate General in Johannesburg amid rising anti-foreigner demonstrations.

In a statement issued on Thursday, NiDCOM referenced an official circular from the Consulate General (Ref No: CGJHB/AD/209/VOL 1) dated April 22, 2026, warning that protests in East London, Cape Town, Durban, and KwaZulu-Natal have already turned violent, resulting in looting, property destruction, and injuries.

According to intelligence cited in the circular, further demonstrations are planned in Gauteng Province between Monday, April 27 and Wednesday, April 29, 2026, as protesters demand stronger action from the South African government against foreign nationals.

The statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, head of Media, and Public Relations unit partly reads, “According to intelligence noted in the Consulate’s circular, further protests are scheduled to happen in the Gauteng Province, between April 27-29, 2026, with demonstrators intending to apply pressure on the South African government over the presence of foreign nationals.

“In response to the above, NiDCOM is advising all Nigerian citizens to:

Avoid any confrontation with protesters

Refrain from engaging with demonstration groups

Monitor local media outiets for real-time safety information

Remain law-abiding always.

“Nigerian business owners are advised to protect their businesses by closing on Freedom Day, April 27, and to consider remaining closed on April 28 and 29, as foreign-owned businesses are often targeted during unrest.”

While fully endorsing the advisory issued by the Consul-General, Amb. Nnikanwa O. Okey-Uche, NiDCOM confirmed that the Nigerian Consulate General in Johannesburg remains fully operational and is actively coordinating with South African police authorities to safeguard Nigerian nationals.

The statement added that the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Ojukwu, is currently engaging with her South African counterpart, on the matter.

NiDCOM reiterated its commitment to the safety and welfare of Nigerians in the diaspora and urged them to remain vigilant and prioritise personal safety during this period.