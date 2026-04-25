One dies as Oyo records five confirmed Lassa fever cases

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Government has confirmed five cases of Lassa fever, including one fatality, and said that emergency measures have been swiftly activated to contain the outbreak and safeguard public health.

Speaking at a press briefing, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, said the confirmed cases are currently being managed in designated isolation and treatment facilities, including the State Infectious Disease Centre (IDC), Olodo, and the University College Hospital (UCH) isolation unit, where specialised clinical care and containment protocols are in place.

Dr Ajetunmobi stated that the government promptly activated its emergency response framework, initiating a coordinated multi-sectoral intervention in line with national guidelines from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and global standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

She commended the governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, for what she described as his “decisive leadership and unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of residents”, noting that his timely approval and release of emergency funds enabled the rapid operationalisation of the response structure.

The Commissioner outlined key interventions already implemented, including the activation of the Incident Management System (IMS) and Emergency Operations Center (EOC), as well as the establishment of a multi-sectoral response team comprising the Health, Environment, Agriculture and Information sectors.

She further disclosed that a comprehensive incident action plan has been developed and is being implemented, alongside intensified surveillance efforts, including active case searches and monitoring of over 200 identified contacts.

Other measures include the deployment of the Surveillance Outbreak Response Management and Analysis System (SORMAS) for real-time data management, the operationalisation of isolation centres, and the pre-positioning of Ribavirin and other essential commodities.

Dr Ajetunmobi added that infection prevention and control (IPC) measures have been strengthened, including the provision and proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE), while safe and dignified burial protocols are being implemented in collaboration with environmental health authorities.

She said environmental sanitation, fumigation and decontamination of affected areas are ongoing, while continuous capacity building and sensitisation of healthcare workers are being carried out.

The commissioner added that public risk communication through mass media, information materials and community engagement is also being sustained.

She emphasised strengthened laboratory coordination with the UCH Biorepository Clinical Virology Laboratory to support timely diagnosis and response and acknowledged the strong intersectoral collaboration underpinning the response.

The commissioner expressed appreciation to UCH, Ibadan, for its critical role in case management, laboratory diagnosis and clinical support, commending the Ministries of Environment, Agriculture and Information, as well as development partners, for their technical and logistical support.

The NCDC was also praised for its technical leadership and coordination.

Dr Ajetunmobi urged residents to adhere strictly to preventive measures, including proper storage of food in sealed, rodent-proof containers; maintaining environmental sanitation to eliminate rodent habitats; avoiding contact with rodents and implementing control measures in homes and farms; regular hand washing with soap and water; avoiding contact with bodily fluids of suspected or confirmed cases; seeking prompt medical attention for symptoms such as fever, vomiting or bleeding; reporting suspected cases immediately to the nearest health facility; and strict compliance with IPC protocols by healthcare workers.

She advised residents to remain calm, vigilant and cooperative with public health directives, adding that further updates would be provided as the situation evolves.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Engr. Ademola Aderinto, said the ministry had taken proactive steps to curb the spread of Lassa fever, disclosing that environmental health officers have been deployed to sensitise residents on preventive measures.

He added that the ministry is engaging food vendors to ensure contaminated food is not sold to the public, while emphasising the importance of maintaining clean and safe environments.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, said the present administration is prioritising the security and health sectors in the state and called on residents to adhere strictly to preventive measures issued by the Ministry of Health.

The representative of the Chief Medical Director of UCH, Prof. Jesse Otegbeye, represented by Prof. Bukola Adesina, commended the Oyo State Government for its swift response, describing the support as “robust, comprehensive, and reassuring”.

He noted that resources made available by the state government had greatly assisted in managing the situation effectively.