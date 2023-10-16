Kogi election opportunity for INEC to become ‘born again’ – Dino Melaye

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the November 11 election in Kogi State, Dino Melaye has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to redeem its image with the forthcoming polls.

He made the call on Monday when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today to discuss his chances in the election and in reaction to the mock election conducted by INEC.

Melaye who caused a stir at the national collation centre, querying INEC’s mode of carrying out its operation during the presidential and national assembly elections said the electoral umpire’s showing, at that time, left much to be desired.

“A mock presentation is not enough to assess the performance of INEC, because there was mock performance during the 2023 elections and you know what happened afterwards.

“For me, it (Kogi election) is an opportunity for INEC to correct the mistakes, deliberate mistakes of the last election using the instrumentalities of these three upcoming elections, It is an opportunity for INEC to renew her image”, he said.

On if he has trust in INEC, he said, “We all knew what happened during the last election. So I’m just saying my advise for INEC is the Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo elections is an opportunity for them to become born again,”