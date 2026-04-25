I won’t return to my community until security improves – Kwara monarch

Olowa of Owa Onire, Oba AbdulRahman Fabiyi

By Demola Akinyemi, ILORIN

Olowa of Owa Onire, in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba AbdulRahman Fabiyi, currently hibernates in the outskirt of Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

One is likely to miss Oba Fabiyi’s royalty based on where he currently resides, which is about four hours journey from his kingdom. In fact, none of the passers-by who greeted us recognised him.

Interviewing him was also tedious and stressful because the interview was conducted with both of us sitting on a pavement under the scorching sun, in the downside of a bad road.

The monarch was already sitted on the pavement while giving directions to Vanguard correspondent.

When I arrived, he asked me to sit down beside him under the sun. It was obvious he didn’t want me to know where exactly he resides among the surrounding old bungalows.

The Olowa of Owa-Onire in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state, Oba AbdulRahman Fabiyi, in this interview said, among others, that he won’t return to the palace until government provide security in his community.

Speaking with Vanguard correspondent, the monarch said he abandoned the palace since January 1, 2026, day after terrorists attacked him in his palace.

According to the monarch, “Eight terrorists broke the gates and doors of my palace on December 31, 2025. They collected my phone and that of my Olori and some money I had with me at gunpoint. But they didn’t order me to follow them. Though they later went away with two of my palace aides.

“Though I remember they kidnapped me about a year earlier when they took my Jeep away. I spent about seven days with them until I was released after my community paid them N5 million.

“I guess that was why they didn’t ask me to follow them at gunpoint on December 31, 2025. But they eventually went away with two of my palace aides.”

On when he planned to return to the palace, he said, “We have been appealing to the government to provide security for us in Onire. For instance, we don’t have any police station or security outfit,

“So it makes our community very porous for these terrorists to just enter and take my people away. There’s little the local vigilantes can do. We don’t also have Forest Guards.

“I know the state government is trying, but with the look of things they are overwhelmed. So, if there’s no security in my community I won’t return to the palace.

“Government should please provide security for us. We are ready to complement them with our local vigilantes.”

Oba Fabiyi also said he cannot confirm or deny the number of monarchs who have abandoned their palaces as a result of the challenges of insecurity.

He said: “Over the years, monarchs only visit the community at weekends. But now many have completely left because of the challenges of insecurity.

“I can confirm the neighbouring communities like Owa Kajola, OkeOyin, Ofaro and so on; the monarchs have also left the communities.”

When asked if the terrorists won’t completely take over the communities because of these development, he said: “That’s why my people go home to sleep three or four days and leave. As I speak with you my immediate younger brother is in Onire.

”Also people who have shops and businesses which is their means of livelihoods can’t completely abandon the community.

“They still found a way to do their business and stay in the neighbouring communities that are safer.”

The monarch also said that he’s still administering on issues in the community even as he’s several miles away.

“People in my community call me everyday and I settle rifts among them, If there are issues that demand that they should see me physically, they will come here and I will settle it. That is how I have been administering my community. I know this trying time will pass away,” he said.

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