Wike suffering from post-election trauma – Dino Melaye

Nyesom Wike (right) and Dino Melaye

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Sen Dino Melaye, has said Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike is suffering from post-election trauma.

Both have engaged in a face-off since Melaye showed an interest in becoming the PDP gubernatorial candidate, and Wike kicked against it.

Rivers governor, during a media chat in Port Harcourt on April 11, had said the former Kogi senator did not possess the qualities required to become the governor.

The former federal lawmaker, while reacting said Wike’s rift with him to was hinged on his failure to secure the party’s presidential ticket in 2022 and the refusal of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to choose him as his running mate.

He clinched the party’s ticket on Monday to run for the November 11 governorship election.

Speaking on the matter while appearing on Arise Television program on Wednesday, Melaye described Wike as a drug and alcoholic induced individual, saying he has no time to talk about such a personality.

He said, “Wike is one who is about to be taken off the shelf so I will not bother myself discussing with a man who is about leaving the office and is suffering from post-election trauma.

“I want to concentrate seriously on my election and how to rescue the people of Kogi State.

“I do not have time actually for a drug and alcoholic-induced individual”.