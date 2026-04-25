Constituents raise N38.5m for Ndume’s fifth-term senatorial bid

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Youth groups from the nine (9) local government areas of Southern Borno senatorial district of Borno State, Saturday, April 25, contributed N38.5 million for the purchase of expression of interest and nomination forms for the fifth-term bid of Senator Muhammadu Ali Ndume, citing his fearlessness in telling the truth to power and checking the excesses of the executive.

“Ndume is not just a senator; he is a nationalist,” the youth groups coordinator, Alhaji Babandi Shehu, stated at the gathering of about 2000 youths and representatives of associations for the on-the-spot collection of cash which took place at Forshams Hall in Maiduguri, stated.

“At this stage of its political history, Nigeria needs senators like Ndume who fearlessly checks the excesses of the executive and tells the truth to power caring not whose ox is gored”, the youth leader explained.

“So we have gathered here to collect and donate for the purchase of the required for him not only because he is a tested and trusted representative of Southern Borno in the Red Chamber but also because the country and democracy critically need him there,” Shehu said.

Senator Ndume’s Senior Legislative Aid Head of Communication and Strategy, Junaid Jibril Maiva, said the 9-LGA senatorial district is impressed with Ndume’s accomplishments for the development of his constituents.

“He has 76 people-oriented bills to his credit; he is also the main force behind the establishment of the Federal College of Education, Gwoza, and the proposed Federal Medical Center, Kwaya-Kusar; and the Federal College of Agriculture, Shani; he also masterminded the establishment of Nigerian Army University, Biu; and the North East Development Commission, among numerous others,” Maiva recalled.

The aide recalled also that Senator Ndume 200 houses at Gwoza and 80 houses at Damboa for IDPs.

“So, to ensure continuity, these youths found it worthy to mobilize resources for the continuity of Ndume as a senator in the 2027 election, which will be his fifth term in the Red Chamber,” Maiva remarked.

The N38.5 million collected on the spot comprised N8 million from Biu, Kwaya-Kusar, Hawul, Bayo and Shani; N5 million from Askira- Uba, N2 million from Damboa LGAs; N1 million each from Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Baga Road, Maiduguri Timber Sellers Association.

Senator Muhammadu Ali Ndume has been a senator representing the Southern Borno senatorial district at the National Assembly since 2011. END