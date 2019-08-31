I will rule Afro Pop music in Nigeria —Specdo

Specdo, real name Ajayi Solomon, has revealed that he will rule the Afro Pop genre of music in Nigeria.

The singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur revealed this in an interview with Vanguard.

Specdo, who dropped his fourth album in 2018 entitled the ‘Upgrade Ep’ is currently set to drop a collaboration titled ‘Manyan’ featuring Tekno and Solid Star.

Born in Ogun State, the singer hails from Oghara in Delta State. He released his debut studio album entitled ‘Community Riot’ in 2006 and followed it up with another album entitled ‘Tatoo Baby, Scatter Body, I Move from Grass to Grace’ the following year under Bravos House of Entertainment Imprint, Bravos Entertainment.

The artiste, who is growing bigger by the day, revealed that his takeover would happen sooner than later.

Specdo said that music is his talent, adding that he would use music to help families, community and society.

He revealed that 2baba inspired him to come into the music industry, adding that he writes songs based on his personal and other people’s experience.

He disclosed that he was inspired to write the song “Community Riot” by a riot in his community, adding that his fans and admirers have accepted his music.

Specdo said that he had done collaboration with Edem Aigbe from Ghana and Solid Star Nigeria.

He stated that his favorite stage performance was in Kumasi, Ghana “and it was spectacular with many of the fans showing me love”.

Specdo advised young people who want to follow his footsteps to work hard and believe in themselves, adding that they should not give up on their dream and always remember to pray because prayer is the key to success.

The musician posited that his biggest challenge doing music is promoting his music and shooting of his videos.