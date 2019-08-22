Breaking: Speaker feeds baby during plenary

Breaking News
By Nwafor Sunday

A trending video has stormed the internet, showing the New Zealand speaker, Trevor Mallard feeding a baby during plenary session.

Report said that the baby belongs to another parliamentarian, Tamati Coffey, who just returned from paternity leave. This is the first time in history a speaker is doing such.

Watch video below:

