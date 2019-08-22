Breaking: Speaker feeds baby during plenary

By Nwafor Sunday

A trending video has stormed the internet, showing the New Zealand speaker, Trevor Mallard feeding a baby during plenary session.

Report said that the baby belongs to another parliamentarian, Tamati Coffey, who just returned from paternity leave. This is the first time in history a speaker is doing such.

Watch video below:

A photo of the Speaker of New Zealand’s Parliament feeding a legislator’s baby while carrying out his duties has been shared all over the world. pic.twitter.com/G8MvuuAOkb — SBS News (@SBSNews) August 22, 2019

What a powerful and soulful picture!!! A lawmaker @tamaticoffey in New Zealand brought his baby to the parliament after coming back from paternity leave. The House speaker @SpeakerTrevor babysat for him during a debate. pic.twitter.com/KaqMyIYhdv — Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) August 21, 2019

Predsjednik Predstavničkog doma Novog Zelanda Trevor Mallard za vrijeme parlamentarne rasprave hranio je bebu jednog od zastupnika u tom zakonodavnom tijelu. @SpeakerTrevor https://t.co/gXqWq9kUuF — BHRT (@MultimedijaBHRT) August 21, 2019

Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me. Congratulations @tamaticoffey and Tim on the newest member of your family. pic.twitter.com/47ViKHsKkA — Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) August 21, 2019