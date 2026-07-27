Hashim Camp rejects Osun Govt House endorsement of Tinubu, insists on Accord presidential mandate

Gbenga Hashim

The Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement (GHSM) has rejected the reported endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election by some Accord Party officials at the Osun State Government House, describing the gathering as unconstitutional and lacking political significance.

In a statement issued on Monday by its National Coordinator, the group said the meeting could not override the decision of Accord Party members, insisting that Dr. Gbenga Hashim remains the party’s presidential candidate.

GHSM said Hashim emerged as the Accord Party’s presidential candidate on May 30, 2026, through a nationwide direct primary conducted in line with the Electoral Act and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“No meeting convened outside the constitutional structures of the Accord Party can extinguish the mandate freely given to Dr. Hashim,” the group stated.

It maintained that the party’s presidential direction could only be determined through its established structures and not through political meetings or endorsements.

The movement described the reported endorsement of President Tinubu as “null and without political consequence,” alleging that efforts were being made to undermine Hashim’s presidential ambition.

GHSM also accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of engaging in anti-party activities, alleging that state resources were being used to influence the internal affairs of the Accord Party.

“The Nigerian people will never accept a one-party state or a sole presidential candidate imposed through political intimidation and institutional manipulation. Accord belongs to its members, not to politicians seeking temporary political advantage,” the statement added.

The group expressed confidence that Hashim would emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election, describing him as a credible alternative capable of uniting Nigerians.

It said supporters across the country’s 774 local government areas would intensify mobilisation efforts to ensure that the “will of the people prevails.”

GHSM further disclosed that the dispute over the Accord Party’s presidential nomination remains before the Federal High Court in Abuja, where proceedings have been concluded and judgment is awaited.

The group cautioned against making pronouncements on matters before the court, saying Hashim would pursue the case through all available legal channels.

“The 2027 election will not be decided in government houses. It will be decided by Nigerians. No amount of political theatre can stop the rising national momentum behind the Hashim project,” it said.