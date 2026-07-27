Osun election: Police probe alleged attack on INEC officials, stealing of PVCs

The Police Command in Osun has launched investigation into the alleged attack on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials in the Odo-Otin Local Government Area by suspected hoodlums, carting away Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

This is contained in a statement on Sunday in Osogbo by the spokesperson for the command, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi.

“Officials of INEC in Osun, who were distributing Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at Oyinlola DC Primary School, Ward 2, Odo-Otin Local Government Area, were attacked by about ten armed thugs.

“The hoodlums reportedly fired sporadically into the air and carted away three packs of PVCs,” he said.

Ojelabi said the commissioner of police in the state, Ibrahim Gotan, condemned the incident and has directed a comprehensive investigation with a view to identifying, arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators.

“Tactical and intelligence assets have been deployed, and efforts have been intensified to apprehend the perpetrators and recover the stolen PVCs,” Ojelabi said.

He reiterates the command’s commitment to professionalism and strict adherence to the rule of law in the discharge of its responsibilities.

The command’s spokesperson urged members of the public to remain calm and law-abiding and refrain from any action capable of causing further breach of peace.

Ojelabi appealed to residents and eyewitnesses with credible information that may assist the ongoing investigation to promptly report to the nearest police station or contact the command through its emergency lines.

He warned that anyone found exploiting the incident to foment violence or disrupt public order will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Ojelabi said the command had restored peace in Ile-Ife after suspected thugs that gathered around the Mayfair Garage area became unruly, resulting in a temporary disruption of public peace and order.

He assured residents of the police’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property, as well as maintaining peace, law and order. (NAN)