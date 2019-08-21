Cristiano Ronaldo admits he could call time on his career as soon as next year, Eurosport reports. The five-time Ballon D’Or winner delivered more consistent output last season in his debut campaign for Serie A champions Juventus, scoring 28 goals in 43 games.

The 34-year-old told Portuguese television station TVI on Tuesday that although he is uncertain when he will hang up his boots to end his illustrious career, he wishes to remain on top of his game.

“I don’t think about that. Maybe I can finish my career next year… but I can also play up to 40 or 41.”

He added: “I don’t know. What I always say is to enjoy the moment. The gift is excellent and I have to continue to enjoy it.”

“Are there any football players who have more records than me?” he asked. “I don’t think there are any footballers who have more records than me.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has won major titles during his time at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

