Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Kogi Assembly commences impeachment process of Dep. Gov

On 2:10 pmIn News, Politicsby

By BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO

LOKOJA – Kogi state House of Assembly on Wednesday commenced the process for the impeachment of the state Deputy Governor, Elder Simon Achuba.

Simon Achuba, Kogi Assembly
Simon Achuba

The impeachment notice was read by the majority leader of the House, Abdullahi Bello (Ajaokuta, APC) as a petition on the floor of the Assembly.

The lawmakers precipitated their petition on three grounds of criminal indulgence, financial misappropriation and non-performance.

READ ALSO: Bello’s gunmen after my life, family, aides – Kogi Dep. Gov

The majority leader who affirmed that 21 out of the 25 lawmakers signed the petition said the allegations, actions and utterances of the deputy governor amounted to gross misconduct.

He cited Section 188 of 1999 Constitution and thereafter prayed the House to commence investigation towards the impeachment move for the deputy governor.

The Speaker Kogi Assembly, Kolawole Matthew agreed to the prayers in the petition and asked the petition be serves on the deputy governor for him to respond to within the 14 days time frame of the law.

VANGUARD

Kogi Assembly

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.