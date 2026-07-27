PFIPC probe: Reps to quiz Accountant-General over N1.32bn budget today

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, is expected to appear before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on Monday over the controversial budgetary allocation to the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC), an agency the federal government has described as non-existent.

The committee, chaired by Yusuf Gagdi, is investigating how the council allegedly secured office accommodation at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja and received more than N1.32 billion in the 2026 Appropriation Act despite lacking legal recognition.

Lawmakers are expected to question Ogunjimi on how the PFIPC obtained a government budget code, paving the way for its inclusion in the 2026 federal budget.

The panel has already heard from the head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack; the director of banking services at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Abdullahi Hamisu; and the director-general of the Budget Office, Tanimu Yakubu, as it seeks to determine how the agency operated within government structures.

The probe gained further attention following the arrest of Adeyemi Adeniyi, who allegedly posed as the PFIPC’s Director-General and claimed he paid N400 million through an intermediary to the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to secure the appointment.

The presidency and Gbajabiamila have denied any link to Adeniyi, describing him as an impostor and distancing themselves from the alleged agency.

The committee is also expected to hear from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele; and Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi.