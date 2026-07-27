The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has denied allegations that he made divisive remarks about northern Nigerians, insisting that the claims are false and inconsistent with his record of engagement and humanitarian interventions across the region.

Obi made the clarification during an interview on Sunday Politics on Channels Television, where he also rejected suggestions that his presidency would deepen divisions in the country.

Responding to the allegation, the former Anambra State governor said: “That’s a lie. It never happened.”

To support his position, Obi highlighted his longstanding relationship with northern communities, recalling several visits to states affected by insecurity and humanitarian crises.

He recounted travelling to Borno State during the early days of the Boko Haram insurgency to console former Governor Ali Modu Sheriff following the killing of his brother.

“At the onset of this Boko Haram issue… his own brother was killed. I travelled to Borno State to console him. When people didn’t want to go there, I went to Borno State,” he said.

Obi also recalled returning to Borno after severe flooding, where he donated ₦50 million, met with the state governor and the Shehu of Borno, and visited internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

According to him, his humanitarian activities have taken him to several northern states, including Katsina, Kebbi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi and Sokoto.

“I’ve been to the most troubled parts of the North… I’ve been to Benue up to four times, visiting the various affected communities… I’ve spent Christmas and New Year in IDP camps,” he said.

Obi further argued that his personal and professional relationships reflected his commitment to national unity rather than division.

“My ADC was from Kano, and he’s a Muslim,” he said.

The NDC presidential candidate added that throughout his eight years as governor of Anambra State, all his cooks were northerners and that his administration sponsored Muslim faithful in the state on annual pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

“As governor, I was paying for Muslims living in Anambra to go to Hajj,” he said.

He also disclosed that he currently supports Almajiri schools in Kano and Bauchi, as well as a School of Nursing in Bauchi, describing the initiatives as part of his commitment to education and humanitarian development across the country.