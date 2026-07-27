Osun Election: Accord alleges political harassment of members in Osun, Police deny claim

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Candidates of the Accord Party in Osun State have called on President Bola Tinubu and the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, to investigate alleged harassment of the party’s members by the state police command.

Speaking on behalf of the party’s caucus, the lawmaker representing Ede/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency, Hon. Bamidele Salam, expressed concern over the arrest of the party’s candidate for Ijesa South Federal Constituency, Mr. Popoola Alaba.

Salam alleged that the arrest was without sufficient justification and raised concerns over what he described as a pattern of harassment targeting party leaders and members ahead of the August 15 governorship election in the state.

He alleged that the development had heightened concerns about possible collaboration between security personnel and some political actors to intimidate members of the party.

The lawmaker accused the police of allowing itself to be used for political purposes, describing alleged arrests based on petitions against party members as a threat to peace and democratic values.

According to him, “We want to draw the attention of Nigerians, the Inspector-General of Police, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), civil society organisations and the international community to what has become a dangerous pattern of harassment and politically motivated arrests of leaders and members of our party by the Osun State Police Command.”

He called for the immediate release of the party’s candidate and urged President Tinubu to intervene over what he described as a disturbing trend of police harassment, intimidation and persecution of Accord members in the state.

Salam further urged the President to direct the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, and other heads of security agencies to maintain neutrality, professionalism and respect for the rule of law and constitutional rights before, during and after the August governorship election.

However, the Osun State Police Command dismissed claims that Alaba’s arrest was politically motivated.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, said the arrest followed a petition submitted to the office of the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, which was subsequently referred to the state Commissioner of Police for investigation. He said the action was based on the petition and not connected to political activities.