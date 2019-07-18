Miss Okeke, bags ‘Creative Genius’ Award

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Miss Mmesoma Okeke was among the four pupils awarded Creative Genius 2019 by an organisation, ‘The I Create Club’ in partnership with Vitafoam Nigeria Plc.

She was among 30 pupils that were engaged in a Fine Art competition which took place in University of Lagos, UNILAG, on Saturday. The progamme was organised for young talents across different schools to showcase their gifts in Fine Art.

From Sunnydale School, GRA Ikeja, Mmesoma emerged the Creative Genius and got an M4 Planet bed, pillow, duvets, set of bed sheets and a shopping voucher worth N30,000 from Ruff n Tumble.

Three others who received special prizes from Vitafoam were Damilola Bakare from Treasured Beginning School who came second and Ayo Soyemi Momoreoluwa from Dansol School came third.

The competition, Pillow Art Challenge, the second in the series designed to spur children into creative thinking, was also aimed at developing future leaders that can think out of the box.

Mmesoma’s mother who witnessed the competition said she was proud of her daughter. According to her: “When I noticed that she has passion for Fine Art, I encouraged her to be the best she can be.

“I am delighted that she won the competition and I thank the organisers for their unwavering commitment and support for development of latent talent in children,” she said.

Speaking at the second annual inter-school competition in Lagos recently, the Founder and Creative Director of ‘The I Create Club,’ Mrs Eniola Afolayan explained that “Pillow Art Challenge was beyond the scope of Fine Art competition as it embodies all aspects of human creativity.”

Afolayan, who noted that effective education, should ensure all round development, stated that creativity promotes imaginative thinking which enables children to attain their highest level of intellectual, social and emotional potentials.

According to her, creativity is the process of self-expression as creative experience helps young ones to cope with their feelings, fosters mental growth and provides opportunities for new ways of solving problems.

“Our competition is to spur children towards creativity. We deliberately decided to partner with Vitafoam Nigeria Plc whose products are highly creative and it has been a very successful partnership.

“The Pillow Art Challenge is not just about Fine Art competition, rather, it embodies all aspects of human creativity, including, development of future leaders who can think outside the box. The competition is always one year engagement with the year 3 pupils of 30 participating schools across Lagos State.

Corroborating her, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc Group Products Manager, Mrs Rachel Ogolo, stated that the company’s support for the Club was in line with its objective of defining people’s art of living by going back to the basics and placing premium on the young ones who are the future leaders of tomorrow.

“Our primary objective for partnering and sponsoring the competition is to drive our vision. If you look at Vitafoam, our payoff is, “‘The fine art of living” We want to define people’s art of living. We felt that we need to go back to the basics, getting the young ones to understand life and how to understand life is by being creative.

“The club is all about creativity.

She further explained that Vitafoam wanted the children to develop the art and science of thinking out of the box as leaders of tomorrow.

