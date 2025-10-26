Women in mining backs Miss Universe Nigeria, gears up for gold and gemstone Conference

By Kingsley Adegboye

As Nigeria’s representative prepares to take the global stage at the Miss Universe 2025 contest in Thailand, the Women in Mining Association of Nigeria (WIMIN) has declared its full support, describing her as an embodiment of Nigerian strength, beauty, and craftsmanship.

Speaking in Lagos at a send-forth event organised in honour of Miss Universe Nigeria, the Chairperson of the Planning Committee for the Women in Mining Gold and Gemstone Conference and Exhibition, Adesuwa Dan-Princewill, said the association’s backing of the beauty queen is part of its broader mission to promote Nigerian-made products and highlight women’s empowerment in the mining and creative industries.

According to Dan-Princewill, the pageant is not just about showcasing beauty but also about demonstrating the innovation and skill of Nigerian women who are redefining value creation through mining and jewellery design.

“We are proud to say that the crown she will wear in Thailand is 100 percent Nigerian,” she said. “From the gemstones that were mined and cut locally, to the silver sourced here, to the final design and crafting, all were done by Nigerian women.”

She revealed that the crown was designed by Kiki Chiori, one of the association’s emerging jewellers, and crafted by Tejiri Incorporated, a homegrown jewellery brand founded by a young woman who began her journey through Women in Mining’s mentorship initiative.

“It tells the world that Nigerian women are not just beautiful, they are skilled, intelligent, and capable of creating excellence,” Dan-Princewill said.

The event also featured a Sip and Paint session in partnership with Sip and Paint Nigeria, which has been supporting Women in Mining’s advocacy programmes.

Beyond the pageant, Women in Mining is also gearing up for its annual Gold and Gemstone Conference and Exhibition, scheduled for November 26–28, 2025, in Lagos.

The conference, which has now become a continental event following its adoption by the African Union, will feature participants from across Africa, including Egypt, Kenya, Zambia, Ghana, and Nigeria.

Dan-Princewill, who also serves as CEO of Far Horizon Minerals, said this year’s edition would include masterclasses, plenary sessions, and a jewellery fashion runway to showcase locally made jewellery.

“We are passionate about capacity building. Too many of our people sell raw minerals cheaply because they don’t have the knowledge to add value,” she explained. “We are saying enough. It’s time to process and sell finished jewellery that meets international standards.”

The masterclasses, which will run on November 26, will have Labi Akapo, a Nigerian master jeweller based abroad who has designed for kings and queens around the world, as the lead resource person. Other experts in gem identification and jewellery trading will also be part of the training team.

“Our goal is to ensure that participants leave equipped to recognise genuine gemstones, make quality jewellery, and understand the business side of the trade,” she said.

Dan-Princewill stressed that the initiative aligns with WIMIN’s long-term goal of keeping more value from Nigeria’s mineral wealth within the country. “People come here, buy our stones for little money, take them abroad, polish them, and sell them back to us at high prices,” she lamented. “We are saying no more. Nigerians must learn to turn our rough stones into beautiful jewellery ourselves.”

She noted that the Federal Government has also been making strides in developing the industry, citing a World Bank-supported training programme that has produced 97 jewellers in the last three years. However, she emphasised that more access to finance and greater awareness are needed to grow the sector sustainably.

The conference will end with a gala night on November 28, which will feature a jewellery competition for young designers and a fashion runway show in partnership with Vicknit, an emerging Nigerian fashion brand. “We want to show that fashion and jewellery go hand in hand,” Don-Princewill said. “It will be a delightful evening celebrating art, design, and the beauty of African craftsmanship.”

Women in Mining Nigeria, which is registered in 28 states, has continued to advocate for inclusion and better working conditions for women in the extractive sector.

“We started from the mining sites, advocating for women miners. Now, we are also fighting for inclusion in boardrooms,” Dan-Princewill explained. “When there are problems, women bear the brunt. It’s time women are also part of the solutions.”

With its commitment to empowering women and promoting locally sourced, responsibly mined gemstones, the association hopes that both the Miss Universe Nigeria campaign and the upcoming conference will shine a global spotlight on Nigeria’s potential in mining, design, and craftsmanship.

“We can do it here,” Don-Princewill said confidently. “Our message to the world is clear—if you want responsibly sourced, beautifully crafted jewellery, come to Nigeria.”

Sunny, please use this new one. I am made to understand that the name in the first story was wrongly spelt and the date for the event too was not correct in the first story. Use the same pix. I beg you.