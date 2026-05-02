We rely on you for Yoruba unity – Makinde tells Ooni

By Shina Abubakar

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has urged the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on the need to strengthen the unity among Yoruba race globally.

Speaking at the installation of Mrs Olufunsho Amosun as the Yeye Moremi Oodua of the Source at the Ooni’s palace on Saturday, the Governor said Yoruba’s unity, irrespective of political or religious affiliation, is sacrosanct.

His words, “Today at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, we reflected Yoruba essence. Here, there is no APC, PDP but Yoruba. We are all together. This is what we should strive for in the interest of the Yoruba nation. We would love to see unity of the race for its progress and development.

“We want our imperial father to do more to bring us all together. That this chieftaincy title conferment brings us all together at the Ooni’s palace, it means there is hope for Yoruba race.”

Also, Mrs Amosun, whose installation coincides with her 60th birthday, pledged to be a great ambassador of Yoruba race, saying bestowing the title on her is a challenge to do more for the development of the race.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. And I Chief Mrs Olufunso Amosun, Yeye Moremi Oodua, take this title not with levity or frivolity. I fully comprehend that the recognition comes with responsibility, and I understand this honour is a call to higher service to humanity.

“I, therefore, pledge to purposefully carry this title with dignity, compassion, empathy and humility, in total submission to God’s will. I pray for the wisdom required to excel in this role, enablement, to make impact and grace, to leave a plethora of good legacies worthy of the honour bestowed upon me by the Arole Oodua,” she added.

Earlier in his remark, Oba Ogunwusi said the palace singled out Mrs Amosun for the honour due to her commitment to promoting Yoruba culture and women emancipation.

He also prayed for the unity, progress and development of Yoruba race globally, reiterating commitment to uniting Yoruba sons and daughters across the world.