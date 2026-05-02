Don’t be swayed by speculative reports — Obidient Movement

Yunusa Tanko

ABUJA — The Obidient Movement has urged its supporters nationwide to remain calm and avoid being influenced by unverified reports amid mounting speculation over an alleged political realignment involving its presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi.

The call was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the National Coordinator of the movement, Yunusa Tanko, and shared via the social media platform X.

The statement comes at a time of heightened political activity and shifting alliances within Nigeria’s opposition space, with reports suggesting ongoing negotiations between Obi and other prominent political actors ahead of the next election cycle.

Consultations Ongoing

Addressing the growing wave of speculation, the movement confirmed that Obi is currently engaged in consultations with a broad spectrum of political stakeholders and allies to chart what it described as “the most strategic and effective path forward” for Nigerians.

“The Obidient Movement acknowledges the growing concerns and widespread reports regarding recent political developments in the political landscape and evolving engagements with current and potential partners,” the statement said.

While it did not provide specific details about the nature or scope of the discussions, the movement made it clear that the engagements are deliberate and ongoing, aimed at strengthening its political positioning.

Warning Against Misinformation

In a direct appeal to its supporters, popularly known as Obidients, the group cautioned against reliance on speculative or unverified information, stressing that such reports could create unnecessary anxiety and confusion.

“We urge all Obidients to remain calm, patient, and focused. Do not be swayed by speculative reports,” the statement emphasised.

The movement reassured its base that Obi remains fully committed to its ideals and objectives, adding that he would personally address both members and the general public in due course.

“Peter Obi remains fully committed to this mission and will, in due course, formally address the Obidient Movement and the general public to provide clarity on the current situation and the direction ahead,” Tanko stated.

Principles Guiding Engagements

Providing further insight, the statement noted that the ongoing consultations are anchored on the movement’s core values, including integrity, accountability, and citizen participation.

It stressed that any eventual political decision or alliance would be consistent with its long-standing vision of building a “New Nigeria,” a mantra that has remained central to Obi’s political messaging.

According to the movement, these principles would not be compromised in the course of any negotiations or realignments.

Unity Emphasised

The group also used the opportunity to reinforce the importance of unity among its supporters, describing it as a critical factor in sustaining its influence and relevance in Nigeria’s political space.

“Our strength lies in our unity and focus. Let us remain steadfast as we await further communication,” the statement added.

Realignment Speculations

The development follows persistent reports of a possible opposition coalition involving Obi and former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, among other key figures.

Although no official confirmation has been made regarding any formal alliance, political observers believe that ongoing discussions among opposition leaders could significantly reshape Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the next general elections.

Analysts note that such a coalition, if successfully forged, may alter existing voting dynamics and present a more formidable challenge to the ruling establishment.

Awaiting Official Position

Despite the swirling reports, the Obidient Movement maintained that no final decision has been reached, urging supporters and the general public to await an official position from Obi himself.