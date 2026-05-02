Justice Crack not in our custody — Army

ABUJA — The Nigerian Army has clarified that popular blogger and social media influencer, Justice Mark Chidiebere, widely known as Justice Crack, is no longer in its custody, following concerns over his reported arrest.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Appolonia Anele, said Chidiebere was initially apprehended alongside some soldiers after a social media post highlighting complaints about welfare and feeding within the military.

According to the Army, the development triggered an internal review over a possible breach of the Armed Forces’ Social Media Policy, as well as allegations of attempts to misinform the public.

The statement disclosed that preliminary findings indicated that the soldiers engaged Chidiebere in conversations touching on a range of issues, including matters considered sensitive to military discipline and cohesion.

Military authorities further alleged that some of the interactions bordered on incitement, with claims that the influencer encouraged discontent among personnel and discussed issues interpreted as subversive.

“A situation where civilians cultivate vulnerable personnel towards acts of subversion has far-reaching implications on discipline and national security,” the statement noted.

Handed Over to Civil Authorities

The Army explained that while the soldiers involved remain in military custody for further investigation, Chidiebere has since been transferred to appropriate civil authorities for continued probe and possible prosecution.

The clarification appears aimed at addressing public speculation surrounding his whereabouts and the circumstances of his arrest.

Commitment to Rule of Law

Reaffirming its position, the Nigerian Army stressed its commitment to due process and adherence to the rule of law in handling the matter.

It added that it would continue to collaborate with relevant security and law enforcement agencies to ensure accountability where necessary.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to the rule of law and will continue to act within the ambits of the law in safeguarding our sovereignty,” the statement added.

The incident has sparked conversations online regarding military welfare, freedom of expression, and the boundaries of civilian engagement with serving personnel, as investigations continue.