Bandits kill 17 in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—Residents of Katsina State were, again, thrown into mourning as bandits attacked Danmusa Local Government Area of the state, killing 17 persons.

Locals said nine persons were killed in Ungwan Rabo, six in Ungwan Maganda and two in Ungwan Dadi, all in Danmusa council.

However, the state Police Command said only two persons were killed in Danmusa.

A source, Yusuf, said around 2p.m. on Wednesday, he heard gunshots from the bandits, who attacked neighbouring shops.

According Yusuf, “the bandits stormed the area around 2p.m. on Wednesday afternoon and started shooting sporadically. I peeped outside and I saw them attacking one Malam Isiya’s shop. All those they found in the shop were killed.

“Enough is enough of these incessant attacks and killings. We are ready to lead the officials of the security and government to the hideouts of the bandits. We know their hideouts. But they should be well prepared and equipped to confront them.

“I have over 40 orphans I cater for. The government should come to our aid by finding a lasting solution to these incessant attacks and killings.”

Angry residents have also conveyed the corpses to the Emir of Katsina’s palace, Dr. Abdulmumin Kabir Usman, in protest of the continuous attacks and killings.

In a swift reaction, spokesman of Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, said only two were shot at Maidabino village, Danmusa Local Government Area and also confirmed 11 others killed in Kankara Local Government Area, weekend.

He promised to contact the DPO for updates and get back to Vanguard with any available detail.

He, however, said a team of security operatives had since been deployed to the areas to restore normalcy, while calling on the residents to go about their normal business without any fear.