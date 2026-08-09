Police neutralise bandit kingpin, ‘Acid’ in Imo

File image.



—recover AK-47, magazines, 56 rounds of live ammunition

By Evelyn Usman

Operatives of the Special Tactical Squad–Force Intelligence Department (STS-FID) of the Nigeria Police Force have neutralised a suspected bandit kingpin, Ojiogu Martin, alias “Acid”, during a gun duel in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

During the operation, the Police said an AK-47 rifle, three magazines and 56 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered from the hideout of the suspected gang leader.

Preliminary investigation, according to the Force Public Relations Officer ,CSP Ani Iniedu, showed that “Acid” was allegedly the leader of a criminal group linked to several killings and other violent crimes in Ohaji/Egbema and nearby communities between 2024 and 2026.

He explained that the operation that led to his death took place in the early hours of August 6, 2026 and was carried out by STS-FID operatives led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Victor Ogbeide Godfrey, following the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu.

According to him, “At about 1:30 a.m. on August 6, 2026, the operatives stormed the hideout of Ojiogu Elumah Martin, alias “Acid”, in Ohaji/Egbema. When the suspect saw the police operatives, he opened fire. A gun battle followed and lasted for several hours. The operatives eventually neutralised the suspect.

“Before the latest operation, STS-FID operatives had arrested four suspects and neutralised two other members of the group. One of the suspects arrested earlier was Chinwendo Mirabe, also known as “K2”.

“Following the arrest of K2, the police received information that “Acid” allegedly killed Emeka Ebere Nwaele on May 12, 2026. He was said to have suspected that Nwaele gave information that helped the police arrest one of his gang members. The police are investigating the case as part of the wider investigation into the group.

“The police have also linked the group to several other killings between 2024 and 2026. Those named in the investigation include Chikaire Domandu, also known as “Asari”, who was reportedly killed in October 2024; Chimezie Uchenna and Ezeugo Umah, who were allegedly killed around the same period; Domandu and Uma, who were reportedly killed in the first week of December 2024; Ibo Sunday, who was reportedly killed in June 2025; and Nwaugo Ngozi, popularly known as “Igbo”, who was reportedly killed in May 2025. The police are also investigating other killings and incidents linked to the group”.

Continuing, Iniedu said the group is also being investigated over an attack on the business premises of Mr ThankGod Terry on July 10, 2026.

“The shop was allegedly set on fire during the attack. The police are working to find out what happened and the roles played by members of the group. All the information gathered so far is still being investigated and verified”.

He added that “The group is also being investigated over the killing of HRH Eze Barrister Paulinus Ekwueme, Ochia I of Ochia Kingdom, and five other persons on April 10, 2026.

“The victims were killed along the Asa/Awara Road in Ohaji/Egbema, Imo State. The monarch had reportedly returned to Nigeria after spending about five years in the United States. He was allegedly invited to a meeting at Ochia and was attacked while returning towards Owerri.

“The other victims were identified as Amadi Uchechukwu Emmanuel, a traditional leader of Achia; Onyivara Maduabuchi Jornadad, a cabinet chief of Ochia; Gift Broaddic; Abraham Lincoln; and Otor Benjamin. Investigation has identified “Acid” as the suspected leader of the group linked to the attack.

Iniedu assured residents of Ohaji/Egbema and the general public that investigation into the activities of the group would continue, while efforts would be intensified to apprehend members who escaped during the operation and bring anyone found culpable to justice.