Clearing agent hacks bank’s application, steals customer’s N2m

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A 37-year-old clearing agent, Charles Ani, who allegedly hacked into a bank’s mobile application to steal a customer’s N2 million, was, yesterday, arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court sitting in Igbosere.

Ani, who resides at 12, Oremirin Street, Saint Mary Bus Stop, Governor Road, Ikotun, is facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, fraud and stealing, preferred against him by the Police.

The prosecutor, Inspector Abass Abayomi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 9, 2018.

He said the incident took place at about 10p.m.

Abayomi said Ani unlawfully hacked into the bank’s customer’s mobile application via a phone and stole the sum of N2 million.

The prosecutor said the offence committed is punishable under Sections 411, 287, 325 and 387 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Ani, however, pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Magistrate T. B. Are granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said the addresses of the sureties must be verified by the court.

The case was adjourned till July 22, for mention.