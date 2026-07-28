Apple now lets customers pay monthly for these iPhones – see full list

Apple has unveiled a new leasing programme that will allow customers to lease iPhones, Macs and other premium devices, as the tech giant looks to make its products more affordable amid rising electronics prices and slower upgrade cycles.

The programme, launched in partnership with payment platform Klarna, will be available in the United States from Tuesday through Apple retail stores, its website and the Apple Store app.

Under the new scheme, customers can lease iPhones and Apple Watches for either 12 or 24 months, while Macs and iPads will be available on 24- or 36-month lease agreements.

Eligible devices include the

iPhone 17 lineup

iPhone Air

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Watch Ultra 3

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

iMac

Mac Studio

iPad Air

iPad Pro

iPad Mini.

However, Apple’s lower-priced products, including the iPhone 16, MacBook Neo, base-model iPad and Apple Watch SE, are not included in the programme.

The leasing service replaces Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Programme, which allowed users to exchange their iPhones after making 12 monthly payments. The new initiative extends a similar concept to a wider range of Apple products while offering more flexible payment terms and lower monthly costs.

According to Apple’s website, the most affordable iPhone lease starts at $17.99 per month, significantly lower than the company’s previous iPhone Upgrade Programme, which began at around $42 per month.

Industry analysts believe the move is aimed at encouraging consumers to view Apple devices as subscription-style products rather than expensive one-time purchases.

Francisco Jeronimo, an analyst at market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), said the leasing option comes as consumers are keeping their smartphones for longer periods. According to a survey by Reviews.org last year, the average American now holds onto a smartphone for about 22 months before upgrading.

The programme also arrives as expectations grow that Apple’s next generation of devices will become more expensive.

Last month, Apple increased prices on several Mac and iPad models, citing an ongoing global memory shortage driven by rising demand from data centres.

Analysts have also warned that future iPhone models could see significant price increases.

“We should start thinking about a $1,500 iPhone instead of a $1,000 (or) $1,200 iPhone,” Mike Howard, Vice President of Memory Coverage at research firm TechInsights, told CNN earlier this month.

Apple’s leasing programme launches just weeks before its expected September product event, where the company is widely anticipated to unveil the iPhone 18 series, including what Bloomberg has reported could be Apple’s first foldable iPhone and its most expensive smartphone yet.

Jeronimo said the timing of the programme is strategic, noting that higher prices could discourage customers from upgrading their devices as frequently.

“Apple Upgrade lands at precisely the moment Apple needs it,” he said.

The initiative reflects Apple’s broader effort to maintain customer loyalty and encourage regular upgrades despite increasing hardware prices and changing consumer spending habits.



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