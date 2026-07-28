BBNaija: Why I chose the name ‘Bluethopia’ — Housemate reveals

By Enitan Abdultawab

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate Usaku Bantai, popularly known as Bluethopia, has revealed the inspiration behind her unique nickname.

Speaking during her diary session with Big Brother on Tuesday, the housemate disclosed that the name was inspired by Disney’s animated movie Zootopia, which she said she enjoyed watching.

According to Bluethopia, she decided to personalise the title by combining it with her favourite colour, blue, creating a name that has since become part of her identity.

“I really loved the animation, then I decided to use it to merge my favourite colour, which is blue. Since then, the name has stuck with me and I am so happy with it,” she said.

The reality TV star explained that the name has remained with her ever since and has become the identity by which many people now know her.