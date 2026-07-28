World Cup: IFAB admits VAR error after controversial Embolo red card against Argentina

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has issued a clarification on the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) following controversial officiating decisions at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

French outlet L’Équipe, quoting an IFAB circular, reported that the law-making body stated that “a yellow card, which is not a second yellow card, can only be reviewed to identify the player who committed the foul; the foul itself cannot be reviewed or changed.”

According to the report, the clarification could be incorporated into future IFAB protocols and FIFA World Cup regulations, subject to formal approval.

The circular has cast fresh light on several refereeing decisions during the tournament, where VAR was granted expanded powers, including intervening in cases of mistaken identity involving yellow and red cards.

However, IFAB stressed that while VAR can be used to confirm the identity of the player being cautioned, it cannot be used to overturn or alter the original offence, including incidents involving alleged simulation.

The clarification has renewed scrutiny of Breel Embolo’s dismissal in Switzerland’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Argentina.

During the match, Leandro Paredes was initially shown a yellow card for a foul on Embolo before VAR intervened, citing mistaken identity. The referee subsequently rescinded Paredes’ booking and instead cautioned Embolo for simulation, resulting in the Swiss forward receiving a second yellow card and being sent off.

The report added that the referee should have changed the reason for the VAR review rather than reverse the original disciplinary decision, making the intervention an incorrect application of the VAR protocol.