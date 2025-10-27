Two teenagers in court for allegedly stealing coconut, bitter kola snail

Two teenagers – Fadumiye Tosin,18, and Afolabi Abe, 18, on Monday appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over the alleged stealing of coconut, bitter kola and snail.

The defendants of unknown addresses, are facing a three-count charge of stealing, receiving stolen property and breach of peace.

The prosecutor, Insp Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the offences on Oct. 23, at about 4:00 a.m. at Okeyinmi Area in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the first defendant, Tosin, stole lime orange juice, nine snails, 19 pieces of apple, four coconuts, and bitter kola, valued at N250,000, belonging to Ojo Funmilayo.

Adeniyi said that the second defendant, Abe, unlawfully received the stolen fruits from Tosin, knowing fully that they had been stolen.

He also alleged that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause the breach of the peace.

Adeniyi said the offences contravened Section 302, 343 and 181(1)(d) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Opeyemi Esan, urged the court to grant them bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

In her ruling, Chief Magistrate Dolamu Babalogbon granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until November 5 for a hearing.

Vanguard News