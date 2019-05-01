LG’s new refrigerators shed weight

By Juliet Umeh

Electronic maker, LG, has come up with new innovation in its refrigerator line of products. This time around, the device maker’s refrigerators, come slim fit. The products showcased at InnoFest MEA 2019, recently in Seoul, Korea, are tagged Slim French-Door refrigerators.

LG said the various models, including InstaView and Door-in-Door refrigerators have become slim, compact and are engineered with consumers in mind.

The products are built with the LG Smart ThinQ app which offers a smart, effortless way for users to control their refrigerator, monitor its status, and quickly diagnose any issues.

President of LG Electronics Home Appliance and Air Solution Company, Song Dae-hyun, said: “Our new Slim French-Door refrigerators are designed to meet consumers’ needs, and we are pleased to have showcased their capabilities at InnoFest Middle East and Africa.

“Supremely stylish and functional, our slimmed-down models deliver greater freshness and efficiency through the considered use of cutting-edge technology. LG will continue to remain true to its customer-first philosophy and provide solutions that make life better.”

He said with sleek designs and handy features, the new line-up presents premium quality refrigeration solutions in space-friendly sizes.

Dae-hyun said: “The first French-Door refrigerators to be fitted with the company’s cutting-edge Linear Cooling and Door Cooling technologies, the slim models ensure that food stays fresher for longer. LG’s advanced inverter linear compressor, helps to lower energy consumption”.

The products have a 10-year warranty each and are built to meet the diverse needs of discerning consumers throughout the Middle East and Africa.

The Slim French-Door refrigerators are just 835 millimetres wide, smaller than the 850-900-millimetre width of the average fridge space allocated in most kitchens.

Meanwhile, Dae-hyun said DoorCooling maintains an even temperature throughout the refrigerator and cools 19.7 percent faster than a conventional cooling system.

“With air vents located inside the top of the fridge, DoorCooling directs airflow to the door area to keep items stored in the door basket at their best. This feature greatly reduces the temperature gap between the inner part of the storage compartment and the interior of the door.

“Moreover, the Slim French-Door refrigerators use 32 percent less energy and provide the ultimate durability thanks to LG’s Inverter Linear Compressor. The compressor not only makes these fridges highly energy efficient, but 25 percent quieter than conventional LG models as well,” he said.