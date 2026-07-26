Osun election: Uzodimma chairs APC’s 276-member Campaign Council

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has announced a 276-member National Campaign Council and subcommittees for the Osun State governorship election scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026, with Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma, named as Chairman of the Council.

This is contained in a notice signed by the party’s National Secretary, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, and made public via the party’s X handle on Sunday.

According to the notice, the Council has Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni; Senate President Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio; and Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas as co-chairmen. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Other Matters, Hon. Ibrahim Kabir Masari, serves as Deputy Chairman, while Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, is the Secretary of the Council.

The statement noted that the Council comprises eminent party leaders, governors, members of the National Working Committee, principal officers of the National Assembly, ministers, federal and state legislators, and other key stakeholders drawn from across the country to drive the party’s campaign towards victory.

To ensure seamless coordination and effective execution of campaign activities, the party disclosed that it has also constituted specialized subcommittees covering election planning and management; finance and resource mobilization; contact, grassroots engagement, and mobilization; logistics and campaign management; monitoring and compliance; protocol; media and publicity; security; youth mobilization; special interest (persons with disabilities) mobilization; women’s mobilization; and secretariat functions.

The statement added that the inauguration of the National Campaign Council and its subcommittees is scheduled to be held on Tuesday.