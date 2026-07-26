Cardoso, Okonjo-Iweala to lead Africa emerging markets forum

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso, and the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, will headline the 7th Africa Emerging Markets Forum in Abuja this week as policymakers and global economic experts gather to chart strategies for strengthening Africa’s resilience amid growing global economic uncertainties.

The two-day forum, scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, and Thursday, July 30, at the CBN headquarters, is being hosted by the apex bank in collaboration with the Emerging Markets Forum (EMF) and the Centre for the Study of the Economies of Africa (CSEA).

A major highlight of the event will be a high-level fireside dialogue between Cardoso and Okonjo-Iweala on the theme “Building Resilience Amidst Geoeconomic Uncertainties”.

The discussion is expected to focus on how African economies can sustain reform momentum, deepen regional integration, strengthen economic resilience and unlock long-term growth in the face of increasing global fragmentation.

The forum will bring together central bank governors, finance ministers, senior government officials, development partners, private sector leaders and renowned economists from across Africa and other parts of the world to deliberate on practical policy responses to the changing global economic landscape.

Also expected to deliver keynote addresses are the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, and the minister of science, technology and innovation, Dr Kingsley Udeh.

The organisers said their presentations would highlight the need for closer coordination between fiscal, monetary and innovation policies in driving Africa’s economic transformation and long-term resilience.

Other prominent participants include the World Bank Group’s Chief Economist and Senior Vice-President for Development Economics, Indermit Gill; the Founding Director and Chief Executive of the Emerging Markets Forum, Mr Harinder Kohli; and the Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Professor Adamu Ahmed.

They will be joined by senior policymakers, academics, development partners and business leaders from across the continent and beyond.

Over the two-day event, participants are expected to examine a broad range of issues critical to emerging market economies, including macroeconomic stability, regional economic integration, cross-border payments, financial technology, infrastructure development, foreign direct investment, technology transfer and artificial intelligence.

Discussions will also cover food price volatility, inflation, monetary policy transmission, and the challenges confronting fragile and post-crisis economies.

According to the organisers, the forum is designed to encourage open dialogue on strategic issues affecting emerging markets while identifying practical and adaptable policy solutions for developing economies.

They added that the meeting reflects the shared commitment of the CBN and its partners to strengthening regional cooperation, promoting evidence-based policymaking and advancing innovative solutions capable of supporting sustainable and inclusive economic growth across Africa.