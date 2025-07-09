Smart living: LG moves to transform kitchens with innovative refrigerator

By Juliet Umeh

To enhance comfort at home and introduce Nigerians to a more innovative lifestyle, LG Electronics has launched its MoodUP refrigerator in the Nigerian market.

The company said the MoodUP refrigerator features colour-changing LED door panels, built-in Bluetooth speakers, and smart Wi-Fi connectivity.

Marketing Manager, Kitchen Solutions, LG Electronics Middle East and Africa, Mr. Dae Hwa Jung, said the refrigerator redefines the kitchen as a canvas for personal expression and refined living.

Jung said: “It features customizable LED panels with 22 options on the upper door and 19 on the lower. It allows users to curate the perfect ambiance to complement their lifestyle and elevate any occasion.

“The refrigerator lets homeowners instantly set the vibe of their kitchen by bringing music and colour together in perfect harmony with just a tap.

“With over 174,000 colour combinations to choose from, the MoodUP refrigerator lets families completely reinvent their kitchen space.

“Nigeria is renowned for its vibrant spirit, boundless creativity, and love for celebrating life’s moments. The MoodUP refrigerator embodies this same energy, giving families the freedom to express themselves through colour and music, right in the heart of the home.

“With this launch, LG reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovation that truly resonates with the dynamic Nigerian lifestyle.”

General Manager, Home Appliances Solutions, LG Electronics Nigeria, Mr. Oktae Kim, said: “This refrigerator is more than a kitchen upgrade, it’s a bold expression of how technology can adapt to people’s moods, tastes, and everyday lives.

“We’re proud to introduce a product that brings joy, personalization, and intelligent functionality to Nigerian homes like never before.”

At the launch event, LG Electronics amplified the excitement by unveiling its uplifting Radio Optimism Programme, a bold new initiative that channels the power of radio to spread hope and positivity. Guests engaged hands-on, curating personal playlists that captured their happiest memories and heartfelt moments with loved ones, transforming the event into a vibrant celebration of music and meaningful connection.

The company explained that by launching the Radio Optimism Programme alongside MoodUP, it is not just pushing the boundaries of smart technology; it is also sparking community joy and reminding everyone how music and shared moments bring us closer in today’s fast-paced world.