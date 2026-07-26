My late father only person who could look me in the eyes – Makinde

Gov. Seyi Makinde on Sunday revealed that his late father was the only person who could look him in the eyes and tell him the truth, even when he didn’t want to hear it.

Makinde said this at the 14th memorial service held in honour of his late father, Pa Olatunbosun Makinde, at the Cathedral of St Peter, Aremo, on Sunday in Ibadan.

The governor, who described his late father as a candid adviser, close friend and companion, said he still misses his guidance.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Ibadan North Diocese, Rev. Williams Aladekugbe, described the late Olatunbosun Makinde as a devoted Christian who dedicated his life to serving God, the Church, and the community.

Aladekugbe noted that the deceased was a committed member of the Cathedral of St Peter, Aremo, throughout his lifetime.

He urged Christians to emulate his life of faith and service.

The bishop also congratulated the governor on the recent rescue of abducted teachers and pupils from Oriire Local Government Area.

He commended the peaceful atmosphere in the state over the past seven years of the Makinde administration and added that the governor’s political future rests in God’s hands.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor, accompanied by his senior brother, Chief Muyiwa Makinde, laid wreaths at the graves of his late father and his late mother, Madam Abigail Makinde, who died on Oct. 15, 2020. (NAN)