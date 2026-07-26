Benue attacks: Mother, three others killed as armed herdsmen invade two LGs

..children suffer severe machete cuts.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least four persons have reportedly been killed and several others, including children, injured in separate attacks by suspected armed herdsmen on communities in Ohimini and Ukum Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Benue State, sparking fresh concerns over the security situation in the state.

The attackers were also said to have rustled several cattle, while many residents remain unaccounted for as local vigilantes and community members continue search operations in the affected areas.

Residents said the attacks began on Friday night in the Elulu community, Ohimini LGA, where the gunmen allegedly killed a young man before making away with his motorcycle.

The assailants reportedly proceeded to the nearby Agadagba community, where they attempted to rustle a large herd of cattle but were resisted by local youths after they had shots and injured one of the youths.

According to a resident who preferred anonymity, the attackers returned to Agadagba on Saturday at about 7pm and opened fire indiscriminately on villagers, killing two persons and leaving several others with gunshot injuries.

He said, “They killed two persons and injured many at Agadagba Village. This was after they killed a young man and snatched his motorcycle a day earlier at Elulu. They also attacked Ochobo in the same Ohimini LGA, where about four persons were shot.

“There was also an attack in Ogoli-Ugboju the same day where two persons were shot, including a local ranch owner who survived, but many of his cows were rustled.

“As we speak, this axis has become a dreaded area; people are fleeing their communities for fear of being killed. The armed herders attack at will and retreat into the forests. It is so sad that our people cannot have peace in their land anymore,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, suspected armed herders reportedly attacked Tse-Gbemshin in Mbazum, Mbaterem Council Ward of Ukum Local Government Area, at about 2:30am on Saturday.

A local source disclosed that a woman was killed during the raid, while her children sustained severe machete injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

“A mother was brutally killed while her children suffered deep machete cuts during the attack. The community is calling on the government and security agencies to investigate the incident, arrest those responsible, and strengthen security to prevent further attacks on innocent residents,” he said.

Confirming the attacks in Ohimini, the chairman of the local government area, Mr. Gabriel Adole, said three persons had so far lost their lives in the council following the coordinated assaults.

“It is not only in the Agadagba community. They attacked Elulu two days ago, killed somebody, attacked another person, and collected his Bajaj motorcycle. They also went to Agadagba that same day to rustle cows, but the youths resisted them. They shot one of the residents in the leg but failed to take the cattle. Yesterday (Saturday), they returned and killed two more persons,” Adole said.

The council chairman, however, assured residents that calm was gradually returning to the affected communities following the deployment of security personnel and mobilization of local vigilantes.

“Normalcy is gradually returning because security personnel have been deployed. Governor Hyacinth Alia has mobilized all hands; the community vigilantes have also moved into the area because they are the ones who can easily access the difficult terrain where these attackers hide. They are on the ground now.

“The marauders cannot drive us away from our ancestral land. Governor Alia has provided adequate support for security in Ohimini,” he stated.

Meanwhile, efforts to obtain comments from the chairman of Ukum LGA, Mr. Jonathan Modi, were unsuccessful as calls placed to his phone were not answered.

Similarly, the police public relations officer, DSP Udeme Edet, did not respond to telephone calls and text messages seeking confirmation of the incidents as of the time of filing this report.