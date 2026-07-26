Why I stopped attending church — AY Comedian

Nigerian comedian and actor Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has questioned the role of the church after revealing that he was removed from participating in a church programme over concerns about public perception.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the comedian said he stepped away from church for a period, not because he had lost his faith in God, but because he was dealing with a difficult personal season following negative narratives about him online.

AY explained that he later joined another church, where he was warmly received by the pastor, his family and members of the church leadership.

According to him, he was initially invited to take part in one of the church’s upcoming programmes before the decision was reversed.

“At some point, I was invited to be part of an upcoming programme. Later, after some internal discussions, I was told I would no longer be participating because of concerns about public perception surrounding me.

“I respected the decision, but I left with a question. When did public opinion become stronger than one’s relationship with the altar and faith?” he said.

The comedian said the experience prompted him to reflect on what the church truly represents, arguing that regardless of whether the allegations against him were true or false, the church should remain a place of grace, truth and restoration.

AY also reaffirmed his Christian faith, referencing Jesus’ invitation to those who are weary and burdened.

“He didn’t say, ‘Come after everyone has accepted your story.’ He said, ‘Come.’ No matter what you’re going through, just come. Even the Bible says all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God,” he added.

He concluded by posing a question to his followers and fellow Christians.

“Who is the church really for?

Vanguard News