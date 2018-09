LG to unveil artificial intelligent voice recognition, mirrored glass Styler

LG Electronics will join other tech giants to launch its latest innovation, advanced models of its revolutionary Styler clothing care system crafted with artificial intelligent voice recognition, mirrored glass Styler at the ongoing IFA, the world’s leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances holding in Berlin, Germany.

Both the Styler ThinQ and Styler Mirrored Glass Door feature unique features for enhancing user convenience while keeping clothes cleaner, more hygienic and stylish.

With the product, users could control the Styler ThinQ using voice commands while the Styler Mirrored Glass Door maximizes functionality in the home.

The new LG Styler ThinQ and LG Styler Mirrored Glass Door boast the high performance level and advanced technology of the original Styler.

With TrueSteam, the new Styler models continue to keep clothes clean and hygienic by eliminating over 99.9 percent of the germs and bacteria in everyday clothes.

The moving hanger literally shakes away light wrinkles and unpleasant odors while the Pants Crease Care function eliminates wrinkles and keeps them looking sharp with a crisp crease line.

And thanks to the Gentle Dry feature, the Styler dries delicate fabrics faster and more gently.

With LG’s exclusive AI platform, DeepThinQ, at its core, the Styler ThinQ enables more control through voice commands. Just say, “Hi LG” to activate the Styler.

With just a voice, users can turn the LG Styler ThinQ on and off, select and start a cleaning cycle, check for problems and even get a recommendation on the best cycle.

The LG Styler Mirrored Glass Door goes well with any home décor with its premium design, high functionality and optimum efficiency. This handsome product features convenient mirrored doors to complement any furniture and room while delivering the same great cleaning power as the Styler ThinQ.

“LG is proud to pioneer advances in clothing care with products such as the Styler, which is equipped with advanced core technologies pioneered by LG,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics and Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.

“LG will continue to enhance user convenience and deliver complete lifestyle solutions with new features and technologies.” he added.

The product is said to have been certified by the British Allergy Foundation as more than 99.9 percent effective in sanitizing and reducing allergens and bacteria with TrueSteam.