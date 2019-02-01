Thieves use females as bait for Uber drivers

By Esther Onyegbula & Victor Arjiromanus

Two suspected members of a robbery gang that use ladies as baits in snatching vehicles from UBER operators within and outside Lagos State have been arrested.

Vanguard gathered that their female member boarded the UBER vehicle from Oniru area of the state, to Orchid Hotel by 2nd toll gate, Lekki.

Narrating his ordeal in the hands of the robbery suspects, the UBER operator, (names withheld) said half way into the journey, the lady told him to pull over in order to collect money from her friend.

But that turned out to be his greatest undoing as her supposed friends were discovered to be members of her gang.

According to the operator, “On 19 October 2018 at about 11:30am I picked a female passenger from Oniru to Orchid Hotel by 2nd Toll-gate, Lekki, unknown to me that the woman belongs to an armed robbery gang.

“On our way, she asked me to pull over, to enable her collect money from her boyfriend. I did. Three armed men emerged from nowhere and attacked me. They took my phones, N20, 000 cash and zoomed off in my car, a Toyota Corolla car with number plates KRD-827-EY, with the woman”.

Explaining how they were arrested, the Lagos State Police Command boss, Imohimi Edgal, said immediately the case was reported , operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Lagos State Police Command , swung into action by visiting scene of incident, where some objects of evidence value were picked , for analysis. The result of the inquiry, he said, led to the arrest of two of the suspects: Zino Tochukwu Ude and Anumelechi Chris, three months later.

Operatives according to him also recovered the gang’s arms, a cut- to- size double barrel gun with two live cartridges.

He said, “During investigation, the suspects confessed to the crime and aided operatives to recover the stolen car. They equally confessed to series of car snatching operations in Lagos and other states. Investigation is ongoing with a view to arresting fleeing members of the gang for prosecution, he added.

During interrogation, the suspects said,”One of our members, usually a lady, will board an Uber vehicle when she gets to where we are waiting to snatch the cab. Immediately the driver stops.