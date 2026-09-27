Lagos club robbery: One arrested, others on the run

By Ogochukwu Agha

Police operatives in Lagos State have arrested a suspected member of the armed robbery gang that attacked clubgoers at Ghost and Spirits Lounge, Ekoro Road, Abule Egba, over the weekend.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect, captured in a viral video wearing a green shirt and cap, was arrested after the lounge management placed a N5 million bounty on the robbers.

The suspect is currently in custody and undergoing interrogation, while a manhunt has been launched for other members of the gang who fled the scene, Police said.

The robbery, according to footage obtained by Vanguard, occurred at about 4am, last Saturday. In the video, customers were seen sitting on the bonnet of a car and inside the opened boot of another vehicle, chatting, when the gang struck.

One of the robbery suspects, wearing a green shirt and a cap, stood beside one of the cars, apparently posing as a customer. All of a sudden, the gang’s operational vehicle was sighted on the other side of the road, where one of the robbers came out and announced their presence with a gunshot.

Immediately, the gang member standing by the car with the customers walked up to one of the victims and started pulling his wristwatch from his hand, while others took to their heels.

After dispossessing the victims of their valuables, the robbers ran back to their vehicle and zoomed off.

A police source confirmed the arrest, saying the suspect in the green shirt was the one nabbed, following intense tracking and credible intelligence.

“We have one suspect in custody, and he is assisting us with useful information. We are trailing the others. The command will not rest until all the perpetrators are brought to book.

“The arrest has brought relief to victims and residents of Abule-Egba, who have been living in fear since the brazen attack”

The Lagos State Police Command assured that the remaining members of the gang would soon be apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.