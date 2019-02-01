Gov Bello fuelling violence in Kogi —SDP

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA— Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State was, yesterday on the spot after he was accused of conniving with the police authorities to establish militia for the purpose of rigging the forthcoming general election.

Kogi State chapter of Social Democratic Party, SDP, which made the allegation, gave a narrative of recent attacks in Kogi Central allegedly inspired by the militia acting from the governor’s base.

The allegations were immediately debunked by the governor’s spokesman, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, who said it was meant to drive political points.

Acting chairman of SDP in Kogi State speaking at a press conference in Lokoja, yesterday, said: “I wish to notify the general public that the Kogi State All Progressives Congress, APC, is hell bent on rigging the forthcoming elections in the state, especially in the Central Senatorial district where the governor hails from.

APC boycotts Kogi peace parley

“The state governor has vowed on series of occasions that he will do everything possible for APC to win Kogi Central.

“In his (Bello) words ‘I will shed the last drop of my blood to deliver APC in Kogi Central’. Part of the governor’s plan is to hijack electoral materials to his private residence, cause unrest few days to election and on the day of election through the use of thugs and imported Bakassi militia.

“We also want to draw the attention of security agencies to the breeding of armed militia group in the official residence of a political appointee in the state.

“I say unequivocally that the governor has a military base in his private residence where people that don’t succumb to his political will are kept and tortured.

Allegations to score cheap public sympathy —Gov

Meanwhile, reacting, Director-General, Media and Publicity to the governor, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, said SDP and her senatorial candidate were only raising the allegations to score cheap public sympathy.

Fanwo said: “We don’t breed thugs. Governor Yahaya Bello has expended so much on security. On many occasions he has received awards for it. Today, Kogi is one of the most secured states in the federation following the governor’s high investment in the sector.

“The governor got to power through divine means and not through thuggery. Likewise, he won’t embark on that path of political violence just for election. Governor Bello is a peaceful man.”