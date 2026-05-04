Breet’s $10,000 grant creates fresh opportunities for African Innovators

Technology entrepreneurs across Africa are set to benefit from a new $10,000 grant initiative introduced by Breet, a crypto exchange platform providing off-ramp and on-ramp services across the continent to support promising innovators building solutions for Africa.

The initiative is expected to provide selected builders with funding support, business exposure, and opportunities to connect with investors and industry leaders at Africa Technology Expo (ATE) 2026 in Lagos.

The COO, Vivian Mbene, says such interventions are important, as many young businesses face challenges including limited access to finance, visibility gaps, and difficulties entering larger markets.

The grant will target builders operating in fintech, crypto, stablecoins, and payments.

Beyond financial support, beneficiaries will also have the opportunity to pitch their ideas live before stakeholders during the Expo, opening doors to partnerships and future investment conversations.

Eligibility

Applicants are expected to meet the following criteria:

Building in fintech, crypto, stablecoins, or payments

Product already launched or in active market use

Clear growth potential and commercial use case

Readiness to integrate Breet’s API

Availability to pitch at Africa Technology Expo 2026

Africa Technology Expo, scheduled for June 26–27, 2026, is expected to host more than 7,000 participants, including founders, policymakers, business executives, and investors from across Africa and beyond.

She added that access to capital remains one of the biggest barriers confronting innovators across Africa. Even where strong ideas and market demand exist, many founders struggle to attract investors or secure the partnerships needed to scale.