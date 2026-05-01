2027: Defections, intrigues deepen battle for Edo tickets

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — AS the 2027 general elections draw closer, political activities in Edo State are gathering momentum, with parties and aspirants intensifying moves to secure party tickets and consolidate their bases.

Across the state, political parties are strengthening their internal structures through congresses, alliances and strategic defections, setting the stage for what promises to be a fiercely contested election cycle.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, appears to have taken an early lead, having successfully conducted its ward, local government and state congresses with minimal rancour. The exercise, party leaders say, has further stabilised its structure and positioned it ahead of its rivals.

Some opposition parties, including the African Democratic Congress, ADC, have also held their congresses, though not without internal disagreements that have exposed cracks within their ranks.

However, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, once a dominant force in the state, appears to be grappling with deep internal divisions. The party remains split into factions, both of which have been relatively quiet in recent months, even as key members continue to defect to the APC.

Among the most notable recent defections is that of Clifford Ordia, PDP’s senatorial candidate for Edo Central, who lost his third-term bid in 2023. Also joining the APC is a two-term member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Joe Edionwele.

Earlier, the former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Marcus Onobun, along with several other influential figures, had also defected to the ruling party, further weakening PDP’s structure in the state.

Political observers say the wave of defections has significantly altered the balance of power, leaving the opposition struggling to mount a formidable challenge ahead of 2027.

As it stands, analysts believe the opposition’s chances may depend largely on APC’s ability to manage its internal processes, particularly its primaries. Any missteps, especially the imposition of unpopular candidates, could create openings for rival parties.

Early signs of such tensions are already emerging, particularly in Edo South Senatorial District, where competition for National Assembly tickets is heating up.

With Edo State’s governorship election being off-cycle, there will be no gubernatorial contest in 2027. Instead, political attention will be focused on the presidential, National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections.

In recent weeks, social media platforms have been awash with political debates, endorsements, criticisms and counter-criticisms from aspirants, party leaders and support groups, reflecting the growing intensity of the race.

Edo North: APC tightens grip amid quiet opposition

In Edo North Senatorial District, the APC appears to have consolidated its dominance, with the opposition largely diminished.

Virtually all major political actors across the six local government areas in the district are now aligned with the ruling party, leaving little room for effective opposition mobilisation.

The latest boost for the APC came with the defection of elected local government chairmen who were previously removed by the State House of Assembly. Their movement to the ruling party is widely seen as a significant blow to opposition forces in the area.

At a rally organised to receive the defectors, Governor Monday Okpebholo reiterated his administration’s commitment to development and improved living standards, assuring new members of fairness and inclusiveness within the party.

He said: “I thank those who have joined us today. By the time our 2.5 million votes are delivered, no one will challenge it. Edo has shown that government resources can be used to develop the state for the benefit of the people.”

Also speaking at the event, APC State Chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, reaffirmed the party’s endorsement of Senator Adams Oshiomhole as the sole candidate for Edo North Senatorial District ahead of the primaries. The endorsement was unanimously supported by party faithful.

With this development, Oshiomhole’s return to the Senate appears almost certain, as there is no visible strong challenger within or outside the party.

However, while the senatorial race appears settled, contests for the House of Representatives seats are far more competitive.

In Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency, Hon. Peter Apata, who is seeking a fifth consecutive term, faces a growing list of challengers. Among them are Otunba Oladele Bankole-Balogun and Johnson Afegbua, both of whom are believed to have strong grassroots support.

Dr. Thomas Attah of the ADC is also mobilising support from across party lines, positioning himself as an alternative candidate.

In Etsako Federal Constituency, incumbent Hon. Anamero Dakeri is facing stiff opposition from influential APC figures, including Minister of Regional Development, Hon. Abubakar Momoh.

Sources within the party suggest that internal disagreements and strained relationships between the incumbent and some party leaders may be fueling the challenge against him.

Similarly, in Owan Federal Constituency, the third-term ambition of House Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, is being threatened by a longstanding rotational arrangement between Owan East and Owan West local government areas.

With Ihonvbere from Owan West and currently serving his second term, stakeholders from Owan East are pushing for power shift.

Former lawmaker and human rights activist, Hon. Abdul Oroh, has already declared his intention to contest, while former governorship aspirant, Ernest Umakhihe, is also in the race.

Edo Central: Governor’s base solidifies, cracks persist

Edo Central Senatorial District, the political base of Governor Okpebholo, has largely come under the control of the APC, following a series of high-profile defections from opposition parties.

Apart from Barr. Kenneth Imansuagbon of the ADC, opposition presence in the district appears significantly weakened.

The defection of key figures, including Clifford Ordia, Joe Edionwele and Sandra Ihenyen, has further strengthened the ruling party’s hold on the district.

Receiving the defectors at Eguare in Irrua, Governor Okpebholo described the development as a strong endorsement of his administration’s performance and governance style.

He said: “We will continue to open our doors for credible Nigerians to come and see what we are doing. Edo people can testify to the level of transformation on ground.”

Despite the growing dominance of the APC, there are indications that some PDP members in the district are adopting a wait-and-see approach, weighing their options as the political landscape evolves.

Observers say this group could play a decisive role, depending on how events unfold in the coming months.

The major contest in Edo Central is expected to centre on the House of Representatives seat for Esan West/Esan Central/Igueben Federal Constituency, currently held by Hon. Marcus Onobun.

His position is believed to be under threat, partly due to political tensions surrounding protests against insecurity in Ekpoma, which reportedly turned violent.

Sources allege that the protests were orchestrated to destabilise the government and that individuals linked to Onobun were involved, a claim that has further complicated his political standing.

Edo South:

Battle ground of interests, intrigues

Edo South Senatorial District is shaping up as the epicentre of political contest ahead of the 2027 elections.

As the most populous and politically sophisticated district in the state, it accounts for more than 52 per cent of the voting population and has historically demonstrated a tendency to defy party directives.

Political analysts note that voters in the district are highly independent-minded and often resist attempts to impose candidates.

Historical precedents support this view. In 2011, despite the influence of Adams Oshiomhole, party members rejected his preferred candidate. Similar patterns occurred in 2015 and 2019, when voters defied party choices in key elections.

Currently, there are growing concerns over alleged plans to impose candidates for senatorial and House of Representatives positions in the district.

These concerns have triggered resistance among party stakeholders and grassroots supporters, raising fears of internal crises within the APC.

Some observers have warned that such moves could backfire, potentially costing the party electoral victories in the district.

A party source said: “There are so many prominent politicians in the opposition watching what the APC will do in Edo South. If candidates are imposed, voters can turn against the party. It has happened before, and it can happen again.”

The senatorial race in Edo South is already attracting high-profile aspirants. Among them are Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, former lawmaker Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, and incumbent Senator Neda Imasuen, who has declared his intention to seek re-election.

In addition, the former Commissioner for Education, Dr. Paddy Iyamu, is believed to have the backing of the governor, further intensifying the contest.

At the House of Representatives level, multiple constituencies are witnessing intense competition.

In Oredo Federal Constituency, political leaders and grassroots supporters are said to favour former council chairman, Hon. Osaro Obazee, citing his loyalty to the party during difficult periods.

In Uhunmwonde/Orhionmwon Federal Constituency, Hon. Billy Osawaru is facing a strong challenge from Hon. Washington Osifo, a former commissioner and influential political figure.

Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency is also crowded with aspirants, including Hon. Crosby Eribo and Hon. Idile Alile.

However, there are indications that the governor may support a different candidate, a development that could further complicate the race.

Political analysts say opposition parties are closely monitoring developments within the APC, particularly candidate selection processes.

They believe that any dissatisfaction arising from the primaries could provide an opportunity for the opposition to regain relevance in the state.

Outlook

As the 2027 elections approach, Edo State’s political landscape remains fluid, shaped by defections, alliances and intense competition for party tickets.

While the APC currently holds a significant advantage, internal disputes and the management of its primaries will be critical in determining its electoral fortunes.

For the opposition, rebuilding cohesion and presenting credible alternatives will be key to mounting any serious challenge.

Ultimately, the outcome of the elections may hinge not only on party strength but also on voter sentiment, particularly in key battleground areas like Edo South.