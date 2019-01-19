Breaking News
Breaking: Atiku retuns to Nigeria ahead of presidential debate

On 3:42 pm

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Candidate of the Atiku Abubakar, has returned from the United States of America.

According to one of his aides he landed the Abuja airport this afternoon for the televised presidential debate scheduled for 7pm Nigerian time today.

In America Atiku shared his plan to get Nigeria working again with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in had a roundtable discussion.

He also had a town hall meeting with PDP members in D.C Metropolis.


