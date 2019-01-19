Breaking: Atiku retuns to Nigeria ahead of presidential debate

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Candidate of the Atiku Abubakar, has returned from the United States of America.

According to one of his aides he landed the Abuja airport this afternoon for the televised presidential debate scheduled for 7pm Nigerian time today.

In America Atiku shared his plan to get Nigeria working again with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in had a roundtable discussion.

He also had a town hall meeting with PDP members in D.C Metropolis.

Earlier at a town hall meeting with PDP members in D.C Metropolis. Total support for our plan to get Nigeria working again. #BetterNigeria #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain pic.twitter.com/PwmsgACljH — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 19, 2019

At the business roundtable @USChamber, I shared my plan to get Nigeria working again. I also reiterated my commitment to devolution of powers at the centre thereby allowing for a smaller, and more effective federal government. #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain #BetterNigeria pic.twitter.com/KfvoTF1a9u — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 19, 2019

This is a call to register my disappointment with the Alaafin of Oyo

My wife Titi Abubakar sneaked into his palace to solicit support for me. Alaafin told her that "PDP is dead and Buhari didn't offend the Yorubas and has even done more for them than any other Govt since 1999. pic.twitter.com/11ogzouTf7 — Atiku Abubakar (@The_Atiku) January 19, 2019

Just met with representatives of Nigerians in D.C metropolis. Discussed my plans and commitment to work with the diaspora to get Nigeria working again. #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain #BetterNigeria pic.twitter.com/gDXbfJYHP9 — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 18, 2019